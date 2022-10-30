MAHLER: Gustav Mahler Celebration

Not Available

Exactly one hundred and fifty years after the birth of the brilliant composer and conductor Gustav Mahler, a select band of artists gathered in his birthplace, Kaliste, to honour his creative talent in a very special way. Under the direction of the Austrian conductor Manfred Honeck and accompanied by the internationally acclaimed Mahler Chamber Orchestra, three world-famous soloists came to pay tribute to Mahler at a gala concert: Thomas Hampson, Anne Sofie von Otter and Marita Solberg. The result was an unforgettable summer evening of classical music made up of outstanding excerpts from Mahler's Second Symphony and his best-known orchestral songs, performed on an impressive open-air stage against the backdrop of an idyllic natural setting - it was, in short, a worthy tribute to the great Gustav Mahler.