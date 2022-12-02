Mahler Symphony No.6 (Lucerne Festival Orchestra, Claudio Abbado)

Not Available

The Lucerne Festival Orchestra is like a holiday camp, but for adult musicians,” is how the Berliner Tagesspiegel describes the special atmosphere of Lucerne in the summer. In August 2006 for the fourth time, first class musicians answered the call of the orchestra’s founder Claudio Abbado. In the architecturally spectacular concert hall (KKL) numerous prominent soloists sat by each other as if they had never heard of a “featured soloist” or “exclusive contract” – among them Kolja Blacher (concertmaster of the LFO), the clarinettist Sabine Meyer, the trumpeter Reinhold Friedrich or the cellist Natalia Gutman. This year Claudio Abbado added a new instalment to his Mahler cycle: the 6th Symphony. Over the last few years EuroArts has also filmed Abbado and the Lucerne Festival Orchestra’s performances of Mahlers 2nd, 5th and 7th Symphonies.