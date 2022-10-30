Mahmut & Meryem

Not Available

The son of a Muslim emperor, Mahmut rejects his father's values and advocates a humanitarian approach to running the empire he will inherit. For him, there are more important things than power over others - namely the love he cherishes for Meryem, the daughter of a Christian monk. Rejecting the path chosen for him, Mahmut embarks on a dangerous journey looking for his love Meryem. It is this journey through a land in turmoil which will change both Mahmut and Meryem.