The story of Mahulbanir Sereng is a narrative revolving around the triangular love story of Aghore (Pijush Ganguly), with his wife Saheli (Chandrayee Ghosh) and Dr. Alaktak Roy (Shilajeet Majumdar). Aghore is a police constable who works in a different place so he often stays out of hometown, in the mean time his wife Saheli gets closer with the new young doctor of their village.