MAID-DROID 2: Maidroid vs. Hostroids

Not Available

In this spin-off from the original MAID-DROID, Akiho Yoshizawa returns as the robot maid ‘Maria’. This time, Maria has been gifted to a college student, Akiba, by his academic mentor Yoshiyuki (Masayoshi Nogami – ‘Mr Ueno’ in the original MAID-DROID), who has died under suspicious circumstances. Little does Akiba known that Maria has been reprogrammed by Yoshiyuki to do battle against the evil Host-Droids – male robots designed by a rival robotics company to take revenge on the female species As with the original MAID-DROID, this ‘Pinku’ (Erotic) movie is played up for the camera and features plenty of gratuitous sex and nudity! ;-)