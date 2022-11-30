Maid in Singapore

Overseas Filipino workers, more so those who break their backs in Singapore, have always lived under the large shadow left by the death of Flor Contemplacion and her fate as a domestic helper in a foreign country. In this documentary, Clodualdo del Mundo, Jr. explores what’s beyond this shadow, the lives of Myla, Vhickie, and Bing that revel in small joys and deep sadness; the empathies of places such as Lucky Plaza, Orchard Road, and St. Andrew’s Cathedral where their hopes and dreams are recollected; and the solidarity of spirit that defines the Filipino.
