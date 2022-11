Not Available

Jimmie Keene is an ardent devotee of the art of self-defense and never misses a boxing match when he can help it. Jimmie's father, however, being a deacon in the church naturally frowns upon such affairs, regarding them as brutal and demoralizing. Jimmie buys a ticket for an exhibition of this nature, but in rushing out of the house to attend it, he drops his ticket and leaves without it. The ticket is picked up by the maid, who hands it to Deacon Keene.