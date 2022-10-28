Maid to Order

Spoiled Jessie Montgomery, whose wild behavior and spending excesses cause her well-meaning but exasperated millionaire father Charles to wish he never had her, is visited by fairy godmother Stella. In an effort to save Jessie, Stella casts a spell which causes Charles to no longer have a daughter. Jessie, now penniless and without a friend, must take a maid's job to earn a living, and hopefully to learn her lesson.
|Ally Sheedy
|Jessie Montgomery
|Beverly D'Angelo
|Stella Winston
|Michael Ontkean
|Nick McGuire
|Valerie Perrine
|Georgette Starke
|Dick Shawn
|Stan Starkey
|Tom Skerritt
|Charles Montgomery
View Full Cast >