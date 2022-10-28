Not Available

Maid to Order

  • Comedy
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The Vista Organization

Spoiled Jessie Montgomery, whose wild behavior and spending excesses cause her well-meaning but exasperated millionaire father Charles to wish he never had her, is visited by fairy godmother Stella. In an effort to save Jessie, Stella casts a spell which causes Charles to no longer have a daughter. Jessie, now penniless and without a friend, must take a maid's job to earn a living, and hopefully to learn her lesson.

Cast

Ally SheedyJessie Montgomery
Beverly D'AngeloStella Winston
Michael OntkeanNick McGuire
Valerie PerrineGeorgette Starke
Dick ShawnStan Starkey
Tom SkerrittCharles Montgomery

