In 2010, legendary heavy metal band Iron Maiden announced "The Final Frontier World Tour". This film follows the adventures of two fans as they follow the European leg of the tour. The faithful documentary, dubbed "the fans' Flight 666", offers an intimate portrait of devout fanaticism, and shows the comic lengths to which people will go in pursuit of those they idolise. Recklessly tracking their heroes across an entire continent, Aaron Noonan and Ronan Doyle are a match... Maiden Heaven.