Maiden Voyage

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A former firefighter and Special Forces officer takes on a team of murderous terrorists when the oceanliner he's working on is hijacked shortly after leaving port. Hired to evaluate security on a luxury cruise ship, blaze battler and former military man Kyle Considine (Casper Van Dien) brings his young son Zach along for a week of fun at sea. The fun stops, however, when the ship sets sail and a highly organized team of terrorists threaten the lives of everyone onboard.

Cast

Casper Van DienKyle Considine
Danielle CormackLynn Fabrizio
Rose McIverJenny
Christopher StolleryDamien Morse
Peter ElliottTrevor Denning
Thomas KiwiSteve

