Maidens(1978) is an autobiographical essay film, using personal archives, still and moving image, from both domestic and other sources, lyrical narration and emotive music to trace the filmmaking journey of one feminist (the filmmaker herself). Almost four years in the making, Maidens picked up local and international short film awards and became compulsory viewing in women and film courses around the country -- where it sparked much impassioned debate. It remains essential viewing for an enhanced understanding of the moment of awakened consciousness that characterised 1970s feminism.