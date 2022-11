Not Available

BBC News Arabic's undercover investigation exposes the people in Kuwait breaking local and international laws on modern slavery, including a woman offering a child for sale. At the centre of this powerful investigative film is Fatou, a 16 year old in Kuwait City who has been there for nine months. We follow her rescue and journey back home to Guinea, West Africa and ask: what's being done to control the apps promoted on Google, Apple and Facebook-owned Instagram?