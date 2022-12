Not Available

After having rescued her family's farm in the first film, Maikol Yordan faces a difficult situation. His beloved grandmother Dona Mila suffers a strange illness and, in his quest to find the cure, embarks on a new journey through the Netherlands, Greece and Egypt, where he will live amusing adventures. François, Cordero, Greivin, his beloved family and friends will accompany him in this new story full of healthy and familiar humor.