Nobody likes to be made a fool of, especially no the mafia. So, when it comes to light that a number of men from The Mob in New York have fallen for a Russian mail-order bride, who has blatantly ripped each of them off, their boss is not impressed. In fact, Tony Santini thinks the only way to prove that you shouldn't mess with the mob is to send his nephew to Russia to bring back the beautiful but manipulative Nina.