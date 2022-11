Not Available

Main Aisa Hi Hoon (English: I Am Like This) is a Bollywood film released in 2005. It was directed by Harry Baweja and stars Ajay Devgan, Sushmita Sen, Esha Deol and Anupam Kher. This film is a remake of the American drama film I Am Sam written and directed by Jessie Nelson, and starring Sean Penn as a father with a developmental disability.[1]