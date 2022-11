Not Available

Widowed Dinanath Kumar lives a poor lifestyle in Poona with two sons, Rajeev & Sanjeev; daughter, Payal; and widowed sister, Kalawanti. He has great hopes for Rajeev who he has got educated, but is very disappointed with Sanjeev, who works as a Garage Mechanic with Tahir Khan, and is always disruptive and in trouble. Matters rise to such an extend that the Police arrest Sanjeev for setting fire to the house of Premnath and nearly killing him.