Main Balwaan is an action film, featuring Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Rita Bhaduri, Utpal Dutt, Suresh Oberoi and Raza Murad. It portrays the story of an honest police officer who is caught in the web of human relationships and becomes the victim of a misunderstanding by his own protector.