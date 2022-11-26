Main basse sur le magot

Not Available

Paris of the 1930s, in the world of little rascals. Loulou gus is in the shade. To get a clean crust, it needs sorrel, fuzzy, dough. Especially since he owes a package to Pierrot's band that is close to making his skin. But Loulou is madly stiff. Luckily, Paul, who has a crush on her, spins in a small jewelry store. This is the perfect breakage opportunity. From a frill-frac behind the fagots. But Jo, Loulou's acolyte, who has no gas on all the floors, promises us not the breakage of the century, but at least the breakage of the evening… And then the Mother Mercandieux, jeweler of father in girl, is not ready to leave his jewelry to this band of thugs ... Especially since Paul is not going to let himself be told too long. So beware, there’s going to be some mayhem!