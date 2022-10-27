Main Chup Rahungi

Not Available

Narayan works as a laborer on the farmland owned by businessman, Ratan Kumar, in Ramnagar, who also has a rubber estate in Singapore. Although Narayan was an ex-convict, Ratan had assisted him getting a job, some land, and a small house where he now lives with his grown daughter, Gayetri, who used to work as a tutor/teacher. While bringing him his lunch one afternoon, Gayetri faints, and a woman tells him that she is pregnant. A shocked Narayan tries to find out who the father is, but Gayetri refuses to answer. He is all ready to beat the truth out, when Ratan intervenes, asks Narayan to take some money and re-locate, which Narayan gratefully does. They do re-locate and Gayetri gives birth to a baby boy, Narayan takes him to an orphanage donated by Ratan himself, and leaves him there, he returns home and lets Gayetri know that her child was still-born.