Main Hoon Gambler

The movie is about Rayalaseema factionism. The director Vinayak tried to make it a different one by presenting it with a message. A message to say education should be of outmost importance in once life. While it's an excellent message, the movie is presented with insane unwanted violence of kick chopped heads like football! The comedy by Venu Madhav and Krishna Bhagawan is very close to the best we've seen in recent years. The music is dull but the screenplay by Vinayak makes the viewers interest till the end.