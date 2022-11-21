Main Hoon Rangbaaz

Not Available

There are two neighboring villages in Rayalaseema. Goons head one village and Raghupati Naidu (K Vishwanath) is heading another village. As Raghupati Naidu is peace loving, his village is dogged by the misdeeds of goons from the neighboring village. In order to save the future of his village, Raghupati Naidu asks one male kid from each family to be given for the purpose of saving the village. Raghupati Naidu selected his fourth son Jai Singh (Arjun Sarja) as his family's contribution towards the security of the village. All these kids will be trained and prepared to protect the village.