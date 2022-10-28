Main Krishna Hoon

Not Available

An abandoned baby boy is rescued from floodwaters by Kantaben and Nattubhai, the kindly proprietors of a small orphanage. They name the baby Krishna, because the way he was found parallels the legend of how the god Lord Krishna came to live with his adoptive parents as a baby. Orphan Krishna lives happily in the orphanage with Kanta and Nattu and the other foundling children. But over the years, as one by one his other friends are adopted out to families but he remains, young Krishna comes to believe that he is unadoptable, unwanted, and will never find a family. In despair, all alone one night he goes to a temple and prays to Lord Krishna. This is the story of how Lord Krishna himself (in his childhood 'butter thief' avatar) comes to Earth and befriends the young orphan Krishna ... and helps him to discover his family