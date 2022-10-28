Main-Main Cinta

Not Available

The famous ideal couple of Metrowealth College has been the talk of all students. They are the college idols amongst the students. But Adam’s relationship with Farah is envied by many others especially Maya a beautiful student who wants to take over Farah’s popularity. Apart from that Maya also has affections for Adam. At the same time the enrolment of a new student named Farid may disrupt Adam’s popularity. As a new student he mingles around with all kinds of people. One night Maya seduced Adam to go out with her and took intimate photos of them both to show their affection towards each other. The pictures were then distributed through e-mails and were found out by Farah which made her very jealous. The only solution to end this is by seeking revenge in trying to seduce Farid in order to make Adam jealous.