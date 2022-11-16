Main Nashe Men Hoon

Not Available

Belonging to a family that has a grandfather addicted to alcohol, Mohan Khanna (Raj Kapoor) too is addicted to alcohol, compounded by the fact that he is enamoured with a woman, Miss Reeta (Nishi), who is using him to extort money and vengeance from his Judge father, Kundan Lal Khanna. The only person who is really interested in the welfare of Mohan, in a practical way, is an aged and recently hired servant of the family, who has just been released from prison for killing two people.