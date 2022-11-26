Main Papi Tum Bakhshanhaar

Not Available

The story of Gurdaspur-based Ranu, whose mother passes away, leaving her in the care of their servant, Rudhumal. Her alcoholic dad is more interested in a prostitute, Rajni, spends all his wealth on her, and ends up homeless and destitute. Rudhumal brings up Ranu, even gets her married to Ranjeet. Ranjeet re-locates to work in Delhi, and when she does not hear from him, she herself travels there, does locate him, but ends up devastated when he refuses to recognize her, and continues to live with a wealthy woman, Veena.