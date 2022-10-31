Main Street Today

1944

This patriotic MGM short film, set in World War II has a factory owner who produces the breech block for a key piece of army artillery. The military wants to increase production by 50% but they can barely meet their production targets as it is. Going to a third shift in the plant will need manpower, 500 in total, that is sorely missing due to the number of men in the military. The film then looks at the town's main street seeing where the workforce might come from. Their brain storming identifies 220 men but then one of them comes up with the solution: if everyone worked just a bit harder and contributed just a bit more, the war will be won. The fictional factory found its workers, mostly women who hadn't previously worked and others who already had a full time job, but also worked part-time at the plant.