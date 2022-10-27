Not Available

Main Tera Hero

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Balaji Motion Pictures

This love story begins with the mischievous, clever, charming, a daredevil and the HERO who falls in love with Sunaina. How can a Hero’s love story be complete without a villain! So walks in Angad the corrupt cop, who wants to forcibly marry Sunaina and to make things more spicy also does Ayesha who is madly in love with our Hero. A massy entertaining romantic drama ensues, which takes our Hero from the mountainous Ooty, to the fun college campus of Bangalore, and then to a beautiful mansion, in gorgeous Thailand.

Cast

Ileana D'CruzSunaina
Nargis FakhriAyesha
Varun DhawanSeenu (Sreenath Prasad)
Salman KhanVarious God (voice)
Anupam KherVikrant
Rajpal YadavPeter

View Full Cast >

Images