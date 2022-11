Not Available

Ayesha (Sameera Reddy) is the elder daughter of rich business tycoon Mr. Verma (Kabir Bedi), an overprotective father who's kept his two daughters away from modern influences. Ayesha goes to college and comes in contact with Ajay (Sohail Khan), the leader of a group called Aryans, responsible for handling the security at the college. Ajay's soft-spoken nature and humble, down-to-earth attitude soon make Ayesha his most ardent admirer.