Maine Jeena Seekh Liya

Not Available

Educated Shankar bows to his Ramgarh-based widowed mother's wishes and gets married to child-like Lajjo, whose parents had followed tradition and had refused to educate their daughters for generations. Disgruntled with Lajjo, who is unable to distinguish salt from sugar, he keeps to himself, and decides to re-locate to Bombay when he finds out that his mother had mortgaged their house to pay for his education. After notifying them that he has secured employment, he does not write for several months. As a result, Lajjo travels to Bombay, locates his residence and moves-in. She is not aware that Shankar is very displeased with her presence, and will soon send her back, so that he can carry on his romance with wealthy Reema.