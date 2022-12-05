Mains propres

Not Available

In the post-colonial era, poor countries remain subject to the same groups of nations that colonized them. Europe is at war, but without bluster. On the city streets, as well as in the countryside, everyone pretends not to know or not to remember that. There are international cooperations that “help” the poorest countries, leaving a fragrance of infinite dependency in the air. This film speaks of this dependence and also of the “white” desire to have the cliched image of extreme African poverty.