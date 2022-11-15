Not Available

"Maintenance by any Means" is about two maintenance men vying for the position of maintenance supervisor in an apartment complex. The maintenance men must compete with each other in order to get the job left open by the former Maintenance Supervisor. They need evaluations by the people who live at the apartments for every work order they finish. The problem is the renters themselves. Each one they run into has their own set of interesting problems. The maintenance men soon discover that a positive review may be hard to come by. Fixing broken down items in the apartments is the least of their worries. Finally one of the maintenance men must win the contest, by any means.