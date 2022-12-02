Not Available

Based on a beloved classic Legend from the island of Guam, 'Maisa the Chamoru Girl who Saves Guåhan' tells the story of how a young Chamoru girl finds the strength, wisdom, and courage to lead the women of Guåhan (Guam) into battle against a giant creature from the Marianas trench that is devouring their island home. 'Maisa' is the first animated film to feature the endangered indigenous Chamorro language of Guam. For this film cultural and language experts worked diligently on bringing the language back to its historical pre contact era.