Maison Close - Bordel de Luxe 2

Not Available

The owner of a brothel in a big European capitol opens the doors to her house and introduces us to her "pensioners". These girls are only interested in one thing, giving pleasures to the visitors. You are invited to come visit these young hot women as they are dressed in sexy underwear and stiletto heels. Once you meet the sexy hostesses such as Tarra White, Luciana, Claudia Rossi and Mia Vendome you will want to know the address of this brothel. One where all fantasies become reality...