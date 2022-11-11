Maison Ikkoku: Bangaihen Ikkokujima Nanpa Shimatsuki

Not Available

* Based on the manga written and illustrated by Takahashi Rumiko, serialised Big Comic Spirits. Yotsuya and Ichinose are enjoying a hot afternoon when they recall the time that the tenants of Ikkoku-kan and Mitaka go off on a cruise to party aboard Mitaka's new boat. However, the boat falls apart and everyone is shipwrecked on a deserted island. With everyone up to their usual antics and shenanigans, getting out of such a desolate place will be a challenge... Source: animeacademy.com (courtesy of Eek)