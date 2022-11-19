Maisy - Fun in the Sun

Not Available

Fun in the Sun is an entertaining collection of animated tales featuring Maisy the mouse and her friends: Tallulah the chick, Charley the crocodile, Eddie the elephant, and Cyril the squirrel. The nine episodes on this video each centre around a particular theme and are loosely connected by the idea of having Fun in the Sun. The combination of bright colours and simple construction with jolly music and Pingu-style language, captures young imaginations, while Neil Morrissey once again provides the narration, gently guiding young viewers through the activities on screen and emphasising the educational aspects of each story.