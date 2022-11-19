Maisy - Fun in the Sun

Fun in the Sun is an entertaining collection of animated tales featuring Maisy the mouse and her friends: Tallulah the chick, Charley the crocodile, Eddie the elephant, and Cyril the squirrel. The nine episodes on this video each centre around a particular theme and are loosely connected by the idea of having Fun in the Sun. The combination of bright colours and simple construction with jolly music and Pingu-style language, captures young imaginations, while Neil Morrissey once again provides the narration, gently guiding young viewers through the activities on screen and emphasising the educational aspects of each story.
View Full Cast >