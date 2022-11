Not Available

the Maisy's adventure at farm. An exciting new series of episodes, including four brand-new tales from Maisy's farm. Spring, summer, autumn winter--join Maisy and her friends as they sow the crops, tend to the animals and bring in the harvest. On Maisy's farm, the fun never stops! Episodes:"Spring", "Summer, "Autumn", "Winter", "Duckling", "Breakfast", "Toot toot", "Shopping", "Bugs" and "Mountain".