After a long gap of more than ten years, renowned writer Priyendu Hazarika returns to the town where once he was inspired to begin his journey as a writer. A book at times imitates the author's life. Memories stir and he remembers people he loved and lost. He admits to lacking the courage to weave a painful, harsh truth into his stories. At the end of the day however, he decides to face his own truth, alone, away from the appreciative audience.