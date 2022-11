Not Available

Immerse yourself in the visual wonders of nature while sweetly soothing music accompanies armchair excursions to the world's most breathtaking locations, including Thailand, France, Greece, Italy, Norway, Iceland, Morocco and South Africa. Explore gorgeous bodies of water in "Cascading Waterways," spectacular landscapes in "Edge of the Horizon" and views from the world's most majestic mountaintops in "Peaks of the Heavens."