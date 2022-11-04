Not Available

Judge Krishna (Rahul Roy) and Radha (Manisha Koirala) are in love. Due to class conflicts, they are unable to marry, but continue with a very intimate relationship, which results in Radha getting pregnant. Then Gopal (Salman Khan) enters Radha's life, and he falls in love with her. Radha, who is still in love with Krishna, is unable to express her feelings for Gopal. Circumstances become favorable for Gopal and he succeeds in marrying Radha, and subsequently, Radha gives birth to a baby girl, Shanti. Leaving the child with Gopal, Radha then leaves him, never to return. Krishna and Gopal meet and become close friends, little knowing of their mutual love. Why did Radha leave Gopal? What will be the outcome of Gopal and Krishna's friendship when they both come to know of their love for Radha?