When Vimala’s wayward lover Rajnikant is killed by her brother Mohan, the brother is sheltered from the police by the victim’s blind father, Major Chandrakanth. The major’s elder son, the zealous cop Srikanth, is in charge of finding Mohan, whom he finally arrests in his own house. Realising that his father knowingly sheltered a murder suspect, Srikanth arrests the blind old man as well.