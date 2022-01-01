Not Available

Major Chandrakanth (Telugu: మేజర్ చంద్రకాంత్) is a 1993 Telugu film. N.T. Rama Rao and Mohan Babu played the lead roles. It Is Produced by Mohan Babu under His Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures Banner. Presented by Mohan Babu's younger son Manoj Kumar and directed by veteran K. Raghavendra Rao, the film had music by M. M. Keeravani, story-dialogues by Paruchuri brothers, lyrics by Jaladi-Gurucharan-Rasaraju, cinematography by Ajay Vincent and art by Bhaskara Raju with Sharada, Nagma, Ramya Krishna and Brahmanandam in other important roles. The film was released on 23 April 1993 Amid. The film celebrated Silver jubilee. This film is perhaps a last glimpse in Sri N.T. Rama Rao's prolonged film career.