Vasanth (Prashanth) is a son of a wealthy MP Gajapathy (Raghuvaran) who hates love and against love marriage. Vasanth lives a fun-filled enjoyable life until he meets a girl (Rinke Khanna) while rushing to save a baby who is about to fall in a railway track while the girl also rushed for the same reason. He develops an attraction for that girl and again meets her in his college and knows her name to be Heena a Tamil speaking Bengali girl. Meanwhile, a trap is set for MP Gajapathy to kill him by explosion in a public gathering. Heena who is on an education trip to Chennai searches for some books in a book shop. Since the book is not available that day she has to come again to the shop and while leaving the shop some sound comes from her bag which she funnily mentions it to be a bomb which on explosion will destroy 20 km. The shop-keeper laughs on her fun. But the sound is actually the sound of watch alarm which she kept it inside.