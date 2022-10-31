Makay The Lost World

Not Available

In 2007 the young explorer Evrard Wendenbaum cultivates the dream to lead an international team of researchers to the rocky trails of Makay, an almost unknown region Southeast of Madagascar. Canal + followed his project and decided to make a 90 minute 3D documentary. Pierre Stine directed the shooting with four stereographers from Binocle (Paris, France) in charge of 3D : 2 months of green hell with 90% humidity, temperatures above death valley level, torrential rain, snake bites, and other fun moments.