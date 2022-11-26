Makaya McCraven @ Boiler Room London

Not Available

Chicago's beat scientist Mackaya McCraven, cutting edge drummer, and producer ,prove why he's one of the most exciting, genre-bending talents in the jazz world live with fellow musicians @ the Jazz Cafe. French-born but raised in the Pioneer Valley of Massachusetts by expatriate musician parents, McCraven went on to develop his chops in Chicago and now represents a rising generation of globally-minded, genre-bending music makers as an artist as well as band leader. Through his unique, rarified performances and collaborations he unapologetically affirms our right to re-think and re-write the rules, any rules, and affirms other artists in their own exploratory evolutions.