Makaya McCraven @ North Sea Jazz Festival 2019

American drummer/producer Makaya McCraven joins forces with special guests Brandee Younger and Joel Ross, plus a quartet of outstanding musicians at the North Sea Jazz festival in Rotterdam, NL. As a drummer, Makaya McCraven established his name by collaborating with Archie Shepp and Yusef Lateef, among others. But also as a band leader and producer, one of the most requested percussionists from Chicago is constantly pushing his boundaries. Vibraphonist Joel Ross and harpist Brandee Younger, two special musicians who earned their own spurs in the jazz world, play a major role in that awe-inspiring work.