Make Deadshits History: Live at Pentridge

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In April 2009, Chopper broke back into Pentridge Prison, and this time there was no screws, no curfews and no bars to hold him back. In a case of art imitating life intimidating art with a blow torch and bolt cutters, Heath Franklin briought his much loved comedy character ‘Chopper’ to the halls of D-Division to record a DVD of his sell out national tour - Make Deadshits History. Packed with f#ck-tons of deleted and extended scenes, behind the scenes stabbings and muggings, and more moustache than you can poke a stick at. So sharpen your toothbrush, grab your gang and sentence yourself to a night of laughter without parole, and be the fi rst to grab a copy of- Heath Franklin’s Chopper in Make Deadshits History: Live at Pentridge.

Cast

