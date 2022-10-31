Not Available

In April 2009, Chopper broke back into Pentridge Prison, and this time there was no screws, no curfews and no bars to hold him back. In a case of art imitating life intimidating art with a blow torch and bolt cutters, Heath Franklin briought his much loved comedy character ‘Chopper’ to the halls of D-Division to record a DVD of his sell out national tour - Make Deadshits History. Packed with f#ck-tons of deleted and extended scenes, behind the scenes stabbings and muggings, and more moustache than you can poke a stick at. So sharpen your toothbrush, grab your gang and sentence yourself to a night of laughter without parole, and be the fi rst to grab a copy of- Heath Franklin’s Chopper in Make Deadshits History: Live at Pentridge.