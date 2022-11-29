Make Love Great Again

Not Available

Two federal agents gather overwhelming evidence to prove the marriage of Chris and Natalie is fraudulent. But is it? This timely drama is framed by flashbacks that argue both sides of the equation. At this moment of radical change in the political landscape, with its increasing emphasis of borders, exclusion, and separation, we dramatize the immigration problem in the most personal terms imaginable. This warm, fictional and often funny love story is fueled by elements of mystery and surprise - a uniquely Miami/Latino immigration narrative with unforeseen twists that will enliven thousands of conversations.