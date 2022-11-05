Make Me an Offer

A struggling antiques dealer (Peter Finch) thinks he has found the answer to his problems when he stumbles across a precious vase amid a range of other less desirable items. The trouble is, the owners of the vase are pretty shrewd themselves and are not keen on letting it go for a song - meaning that our hapless chap has to pull out every trick in the book in order to win his prize.
|Peter Finch
|Charlie
|Adrienne Corri
|Nicky
|Rosalie Crutchley
|Bella
|Finlay Currie
|Abe Sparta
|Meier Tzelniker
|Wendl
|Wilfrid Lawson
|Charlie's Father
