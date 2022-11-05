Not Available

Make Me an Offer

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A struggling antiques dealer (Peter Finch) thinks he has found the answer to his problems when he stumbles across a precious vase amid a range of other less desirable items. The trouble is, the owners of the vase are pretty shrewd themselves and are not keen on letting it go for a song - meaning that our hapless chap has to pull out every trick in the book in order to win his prize.

Cast

Peter FinchCharlie
Adrienne CorriNicky
Rosalie CrutchleyBella
Finlay CurrieAbe Sparta
Meier TzelnikerWendl
Wilfrid LawsonCharlie's Father

