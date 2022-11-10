1946

Make Mine Music!

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 14th, 1946

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

In the tradition of Fantasia, Make Mine Music is a glorious collection of nine musically charged animated shorts featuring such fun-filled favorites as "Peter And The Wolf", narrated by the beloved voice behind Winnie The Pooh. In addition, you'll enjoy such classic cartoon hits as "Casey At The Bat," "The Whale Who Wanted To Sing At The Met" and "Johnnie Fedora And Alice Bluebonnet."

Cast

Nelson EddyNarrator / Characters (segment "The Whale Who Wanted to Sing at the Met") (voice)
Dinah ShoreHerself (voice)
Benny GoodmanHimself
Jerry ColonnaNarrator (segment "Casey at the Bat") (voice)
Andy RussellHimself (voice)
Sterling HollowayNarrator (segment "Peter and the Wolf") (voice)

