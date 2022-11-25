Make Money

Not Available

Tri (Ray Sahetapy) is a successful entrepreneur with his advertising company, Bamboom, but also a failed father. His sons Aris (Pandji Pragiwaksono) and Rachmat (David Saragih) grow up as spoiled and arrogant young men. One day following a strife between Aris and a client of his, Tri contrives a plot to fake his death and bequeathe his wealth to a scavenger he meets on the street, Odi (Ence Bagus). But the plan doesn’t go well. In fact Tri really dies. In the blink of an eye his death turns Aris and Rachmat’s lives upside down. According to their father’s will, they have no right whatsoever to claim their father’s assets. They suddenly are impoverished while Odi made rich. Not only losing wealth, Aris also loses his girlfriend, Imelda (Tara Basro). He and Rachmat, who never get along before, must now join forces to find their mother, Asri (Ratna Riantiarno), who apparently still lives, and in affluence too.